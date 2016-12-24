The 31-year-old singer and his wife Giovanna will be celebrating this Yuletide with their little boys, two-year-old Buzz and little Buddy, 10 months, and loved ones at their humble abode. With Buzz now understanding a lot more of what's going on around him, musician Tom can't wait to share the festive belief of Father Christmas tradition with him.

"Last year he wasn't old enough to have conversations about Santa but this year he can really get into it because we've been talking about it loads," Tom told Britain's OK! magazine.

"It's going to be so magical! We need to start thinking about the traditions we're going to do for Buzz and Buddy," Giovanna added.

Normally the couple have their family come to them on Christmas Day, however they're not sure whether their home will be renovated in time to welcome all their loved ones. It seems Tom is off the hook for preparing the big meal though, having undertaken the mammoth task in more recent celebrations.

"It's usually me who cooks but Tom has taken over in the last few years because I've been pregnant. I just sat there eating chocolate!" Giovanna smiled.

"We'll need so many high chairs now," Tom pointed out.

Hopefully Tom will find some time to relax, as he and his McFly bandmates Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd confirmed earlier this year (16) they will begin recording their seventh album in January 2017.