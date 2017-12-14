Tom Fletcher discussed his ideas for a musical with legendary Hollywood director Steven Spielberg.

The McFly star and children's author had a ''nerve-wracking'' video call with the 'Jaws' filmmaker to pitch his plans, and even received his seal of approval at first.

However, Tom was forced to postpone meeting with the iconic director in the US, due to a video commitment with his bandmates.

The 'Dinosaur That Pooped A Lot!' writer - who is joined by Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd in the rock pop group - revealed: ''I did a video conference call with him, it was the most nerve-racking experience of my life. It went really well and we had a call five minutes after to say he wants everyone to fly out to New York to meet him.''

The 32-year-old singer had to turn down the once-in-a-lifetime meeting with the 70-year-old Hollywood star, and despite his sister, Carrie Hope-Fletcher, and cast heading out to meet Spielberg, he decided it wasn't for him in the end.

A gutted Tom told the Metro newspaper: ''My sister and all the team flew out without me. I was getting text updates and was so bummed out.

''He's not going to direct the project. He wanted to but it's a complicated story. Hopefully, one day it'll get made.''

Still, Tom has a special musical edition of his novel 'The Christmasaurus'.

Tom has written and performed all 14 of the never-before-heard songs that appear on the CD.

It was announced, too, that the disk will feature music played by a full orchestra, as well as solos from Giovanna Fletcher, Tom's author wife, and his younger sibling.

In addition to announcing details of the musical version of his novel, Tom has also revealed the identity of the special guests who will be joining him for 'The Christmasaurus - Live On Stage'.

The McFly star will be appearing in the show - which will be staged at the Eventim Apollo in London between December 21 and 28 - alongside Giovanna and Carrie, as well as bandmate Harry and Busted's Matt Willis.

The production - which will feature all of the new songs - is being directed by Derek Bond and has been adapted for the stage by Miranda Larson.