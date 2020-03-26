McFly have postponed their 11-date UK tour - which was due to start in April - until October, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The 'Love Is Easy' hitmakers have become the latest artists to push back their upcoming tour dates as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as the UK government has temporarily banned all gatherings of more than two people, unless they are from the same household.
McFly - comprised of Tom Fletcher, Harry Judd, Dougie Poynter, and Danny Jones - were due to head out on an 11-date tour of the UK in April and May, but will instead be hitting the same cities at the end of the year, in October and November.
In a message posted to Twitter, they wrote: ''Following the latest government advice we are very sad to announce that we are rescheduling our upcoming April / May UK 2020 tour.
''The safety and health of our fans is our utmost priority. Look after each other & see you very soon.
''Love Tom, Danny, Harry & Dougie (sic)''
Following the announcement, drummer Harry shared a similar message on his own Twitter account, along with the rescheduled tour dates.
In a second tweet, he then also added: ''We can't wait to see you in Oct/Nov, only 6 months away. Until then, keep yourselves safe and look after each other. X (sic)''
McFly announced their original tour dates in September last year, which came shortly after they released new original material in the form of 'The Lost Songs', which was a compilation of material from the McFly vaults, accumulated after the release of their last album, 'Above The Noise', and before the launch of collaborative project McBusted.
'The Lost Songs' - which is comprised of songs originally intended for their unreleased sixth album - was made freely available on Spotify and all major platforms, after the band released one song per week.
McFly's rescheduled 2020 tour dates:
OCT
18 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena
19 - Leeds - First Direct Arena
21 - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena
22 - Brighton - The Brighton Centre
23 - Manchester - Manchester Arena
25 - Bournemouth - Bournemouth International Centre
26 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena
27 - Glasgow - The SSE Hydro
29 - London - Wembley The SSE Arena
NOV
01 - Birmingham - Resorts World Arena
02 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena
