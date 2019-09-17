McFly have announced a full UK arena tour for 2020.

The 'Love Is Easy' hitmakers - comprised of Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Harry Judd, and Dougie Poynter - recently announced they would be playing a one off show in London in November, and after tickets sold out in mere minutes, they've now revealed plans for a full UK tour.

McFly will head out on tour in April next year, and will play a total of 11 shows in 11 different towns and cities throughout the end of April and beginning of May, hitting locations including Liverpool, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Cardiff, Bournemouth, Brighton, London, Birmingham, and Nottingham.

The announcement also comes after the 'Obviously' singers released new original material in the form of 'The Lost Songs', which is a compilation of material from the McFly vaults, accumulated after the release of their last album, 'Above The Noise', and before the launch of collaborative project McBusted.

'The Lost Songs' - which is comprised of songs originally intended for their unreleased sixth album - is being made freely available on Spotify and all major platforms, and the band are releasing one song per week.

News of the tour also comes after the band also recently confirmed exclusively to BANG Showbiz that they were planning a full tour following the ticketing success of their upcoming show at London's O2 Arena.

Tom said: ''Yeah, definitely! I kind of feel like touring is an inevitable part of being in a band.

''Something we all love - touring in the past for us has been the thing we look forward to the most and something I can't wait to show my kids what that's like.

''Coming down to the venues and hanging out, and seeing catering, the dressing room, coming on stage for the soundcheck ... That's going to be an amazing new experience for us all who have kids.

''Performing live in front of your fans is the best experience ever, with your best friends on stage - you cannot beat that experience. I can't wait for that. But The O2 first.''

And Harry agreed: ''100 per cent.''

McFly 2020 tour dates:

APR

26 - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena

27 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena

29 - Glasgow - The SSE Hydro

MAY

01 - Manchester - Manchester Arena

02 - Leeds - First Direct Arena

04 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

05 - Bournemouth - Bournemouth International Centre

06 - Brighton - The Brighton Centre

08 - London - Wembley The SSE Arena

09 - Birmingham - Resorts World Arena

10 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena