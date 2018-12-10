'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton is confused over whether a hot dog can be classed as a sandwich or whether it is its own unique food item.
'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton is confused about whether a hot dog can be classed as a sandwich.
On occasions, the 31-year-old actor - famous for portraying Draco Malfoy in the magical movie franchise, based on J.K. Rowling's book series - enjoys the meaty snack, which is comprised of a grilled or steamed sausage placed inside a bun that is sliced down the middle.
Although the light meal has a meat filling and bread, the main components of a sandwich, it is eaten facing up unlike a traditional sarnie which has two slices of bread separately placed on the top and bottom of the filling and Tom is confused as to what food category it falls in.
Speaking to food and pop culture website The Takeout, he was asked whether a hot dog is a sandwich, prompting him to reply: ''Instinctive answer? Absolutely not ... It's [a hot dog's] sideways. If anything, it's more of a wrap. Like a bread wrap.''
Tom then clarified that although he can understand why some menu items, like burgers and lobster rolls, can be considered sandwiches he thinks unless a meal contains the term 'sandwich' in its name then its sandwich credentials should be dismissed.
He explained: ''Technically, to me, a burger's not really a sandwich, but it is, because you've got bread on top, bread on the bottom ... I'm saying that something that's called a sandwich is called a sandwich, and if it's called something else, then it's not a sandwich ... I've never had a lobster roll, so I can't really say, but it's a roll, it's called a roll!''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
Megan Leavey is a young US Marine corporal who has never been brilliant at connecting...
Based on a powerful true story from the late 1940s, this drama is packed with...
Once upon a time, a handsome, intelligent man fell in love with an equally clever...
After Jesus of Nazareth is crucified and laid to rest in a sealed tomb by...
The plot feels like a Jane Austen novel infused with a hot-potato political issue, but...
Filmmaker Charlie Stratton takes a rather obvious approach to Emile Zola's iconic 1867 novel Therese...
Therese Raquin is a young woman living with her aunt and cousin Camille. One day...
Dido Elizabeth Belle is the mixed race daughter of Royal Navy officer Captain John Lindsay...
Rebooting this franchise seemed somewhat iffy until we heard it would involve Weta performance-capture technology...
The eight-part saga comes to a close with an action-packed finale that neatly ties up...