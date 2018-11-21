Tom Felton would love to have a 'Harry Potter' movie marathon with his future children one day.
The 31-year-old actor - who played Draco Malfoy in the iconic movie series - has only ever seen the films at the premieres and wouldn't watch them again until he's snuggled on the sofa with his future kids one day.
He told People magazine: ''I have seen the Potter films during the premieres, but other than that no - never! I'm saving that for a sacred day. I have visions of doing that with my two kids, when I'm a little bit older.''
And Tom's fans are very passionate, with one recently offering to legally adopt him - if he changed his name to Draco Malfoy.
He said: ''I've got some very strange letters. One man wanted to adopt me. He had changed his name legally to Lucius Malfoy and wanted me to change my name to Draco Malfoy and to legally adopt me. I declined! ... I've got some angry Americans tell me, 'Leave Harry Potter alone man! What did he ever do to you?' but are deadly serious in how they deliver it. They seem to think I had some kind of influence on [JK] Rowling's writing!''
From his role in 'Harry Potter', Tom has some very dedicated fans and previously revealed there is one middle-aged woman who has been following him around the world for nine years.
He said: ''It's strange and if the genders were reversed, with a 50-year-old man supporting an 18-year-old girl, it would put up some warning signs. But for her, being a 'Harry Potter' fan and meeting the cast has given her a sense of purpose and joy - and that's not to be looked down on ... She came to mind when we did the programme ['Tom Felton Meets the Superfans']. It was a chance to dig into her personal story and meet her. She's a sweet person, there's no malice behind it, but at the same time it's not something I fully understand and my mum still has her worries about people who talk to me as if they have known me for years.''
