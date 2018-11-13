Tom Felton has recalled how one fan - who had legally changed his name to Lucius Malfoy - offered to adopt him, if he changed his name to Draco Malfoy.
The 'Harry Potter' star - who played antagonist Draco in the hit movie series - has revealed one fan went the extra mile to show their dedication to both the film and him.
He said: ''I've got some very strange letters. One man wanted to adopt me. He had changed his name legally to Lucius Malfoy and wanted me to change my name to Draco Malfoy and to legally adopt me. I declined!''
And that is not the only bizarre letters he has received.
Speaking to Yahoo Movies UK, he added: ''I've got some angry Americans tell me, 'Leave Harry Potter alone man! What did he ever do to you?' but are deadly serious in how they deliver it. They seem to think I had some kind of influence on [JK] Rowling's writing!''
Tom has some very dedicated fans and previously revealed there is one middle-aged woman who has been following him around the world for nine years.
He said: ''It's strange and if the genders were reversed, with a 50-year-old man supporting an 18-year-old girl, it would put up some warning signs. But for her, being a 'Harry Potter' fan and meeting the cast has given her a sense of purpose and joy - and that's not to be looked down on ... She came to mind when we did the programme ['Tom Felton Meets the Superfans']. It was a chance to dig into her personal story and meet her. She's a sweet person, there's no malice behind it, but at the same time it's not something I fully understand and my mum still has her worries about people who talk to me as if they have known me for years.''
