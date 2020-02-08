Tom Felton has joined celebrity dating app Raya.

The 'Harry Potter' star is believed to have signed up for the exclusive app - which requires new users to be invited to join by an existing member - in a bid to find love, as he has ''struggled to find someone to connect with'' whilst jetting across the globe as an actor.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Tom's a great-looking guy with a good personality. But he's struggled to find someone to connect with.

''Being an actor can be a hard life with travelling and being away for extended periods of time, so he's looking for someone who gets that lifestyle.

''He also needs someone who understands what it's like to be in the spotlight.''

The news comes after Tom's 'Harry Potter' co-star Rupert Grint said he wouldn't be surprised if Tom began a romance with their other co-star Emma Watson.

Asked if he thought the pair could date, he said: ''I could see that. There was always something. There was a little bit of a spark.

''I don't want to start anything ... There were some sparks.

''But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance.

''I didn't have any sparks. I was spark-free.''

Tom, 32, spoke out in support of Emma recently after she described her single status as being ''self-partnered'', as he said he would also use the phrase to describe himself.

Admitting he hadn't seen the original interview with the 29-year-old actress, Tom said: ''I like it! It's the first I've heard of it, but it's great. I'm in the same category to be honest with you, quite happily self-partnered.

''I think in this day and age it's not a necessity to be with someone just for the sake of being with someone, so I like the idea of self-partnering.

''I think you need to love yourself before you can love anyone else, so that's a start.''