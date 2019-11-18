Tom Felton is adopting his friend Emma Watson's term ''self-partnered'' and is very happy to be that way.
Tom Felton is ''happily self-partnered''.
The 32-year-old actor thinks the terminology recently used by his 'Harry Potter' co-star Emma Watson to describe her single status is ''great'' and he thinks it sends a good message about the importance of loving yourself.
Admitting he hadn't seen the original interview with the 29-year-old actress, Tom told MailOnline: ''I like it! It's the first I've heard of it, but it's great. I'm in the same category to be honest with you, quite happily self-partnered.
''I think in this day and age it's not a necessity to be with someone just for the sake of being with someone, so I like the idea of self-partnering.
''I think you need to love yourself before you can love anyone else, so that's a start.''
The pair live close to one another in Los Angeles and Tom always enjoys hanging out with his old friend.
He said: ''It's always nice to bump into her, see her at the beach, or over dinner, or whatever.
''She's an incredibly smart and lovely young lady, so it's always nice to bump into each other and slightly reminisce about old times but also about looking forward to the future.''
The 'Ophelia' actor is also still in touch with Daniel Radcliffe and meets up with Bonnie Wright and Matthew Lewis occasionally.
He said: ''It's always a treat to see any of them, and the moment we get back into a room together it's like no time has passed at all.''
Emma admitted to Britain's Vogue magazine earlier this month that it had taken a ''long time'' to be comfortable with being single.
She said: ''I never believed the whole 'I'm happy single' spiel. I was like, 'This is totally spiel.'
''It took me a long time, but I'm very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.''
