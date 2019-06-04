Tom Ellis has got married.

The 'Lucifer' actor tied the knot with screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer in a lakeside ceremony on Sunday (02.06.19) after four years of dating.

Tom shared a photo of himself and his 33-year-old bride standing at the edge of the water next to a canoe and captioned the Instagram post: ''My new wife Meaghan Oppenheimer was a little unsure about my choice of transport for the honeymoon.

''Thank you to everyone who made our special day so precious.''

Meaghan - who wore a white lace dress by Naeem Khan - shared a different picture from their big day on her own Instagram account and simply captioned it: ''Married.''

According to E! News, guests at the ceremony included the actor's 'Lucifer' co-stars Lauren German, Lesley-Anne Brandt, D. B. Woodside, Aimee Garcia, Kevin Alejandro, and Rachael Harris.

Aimee shared a selfie from the wedding with her co-stars on her Instagram page along with the caption: ''I adore these people so much @laurengerman @lesleyannbrandt @rachaeleharris @christianhebel @paolomascitti @sleeplesscosta.

''Congrats @officialtomellis @moppyoppenheimer (sic).

Showrunner Illy Modrovich also shared a selection of photos from the celebrations, captioning the post: ''It's a nice day for a white wedding.''

Ahead of the big day, the couple had tweeted to request donations to Planned Parenthood instead of wedding gifts.

The 'Miranda' star posted: ''Thank you to all the people that have been asking about wedding gifts or charitable donations for my upcoming nuptials with @MoppyOpps that is so kind. If you would like to make a donation to @PPFA #plannedparenthood we would be very grateful (sic)''

Tom was previously married to actress Tamzin Outhwaite, the mother of his daughters Florence, 10, and Marnie, six, but they split in August 2013.

He also has another daughter, Nora, 14, with ex-girlfriend Estelle Morgan.