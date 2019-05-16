Tom DeLonge plans to re-join Blink-182 at some point.

The Angels and Airwaves frontman wants to reunite with his former group - who he co-founded in 1992 - ''in the future'', but he has ''way too much going on'' with his current band at the moment to think about a potential return to the 'What's My Age Again?' hitmakers.

He said: ''I get it - trust me, I love Blink and it's given me everything in my life.

''And, you know, I plan on doing it in the future. But right now there's just no way - I have way too much going on because Angels and Airwaves is a part of To The Stars, and that's why it works.''

Tom left the band - who are made up of original members Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker, as well as Matt Skiba - in 2015, and the 43-year-old star admits he had to deal ''with a lot of losing my identity and people being angry with me'' following his departure.

He added to Kerrang! magazine: ''I had to rebuild who I am and what I want to do with my life, and the world didn't support it, really.

''I understand why, but then over time, they started to understand who I am and why I need to do the things I do.''

Tom's comments come after he hinted at a potential Blink reunion in December 2017 when he shared a photograph on social media of a meeting he had with Travis.

Captioning the picture, which featured a lot of camera equipment, on Instagram, he wrote: ''So Travis calls me and asks me to do an interview...next thing I know all these cameras have invaded my office.

''I have a feeling he just wanted some super hi-res footage of my body.

''And yes Blinkies, we also talked a bit about other stuff. #TravisAndTomHoldingHands (sic)''