Former Blink-182 co-founder Tom DeLonge says he plans on being a part of the band again ''in the future'', but he is too busy with Angels and Airwaves at the moment.
The Angels and Airwaves frontman wants to reunite with his former group - who he co-founded in 1992 - ''in the future'', but he has ''way too much going on'' with his current band at the moment to think about a potential return to the 'What's My Age Again?' hitmakers.
He said: ''I get it - trust me, I love Blink and it's given me everything in my life.
''And, you know, I plan on doing it in the future. But right now there's just no way - I have way too much going on because Angels and Airwaves is a part of To The Stars, and that's why it works.''
Tom left the band - who are made up of original members Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker, as well as Matt Skiba - in 2015, and the 43-year-old star admits he had to deal ''with a lot of losing my identity and people being angry with me'' following his departure.
He added to Kerrang! magazine: ''I had to rebuild who I am and what I want to do with my life, and the world didn't support it, really.
''I understand why, but then over time, they started to understand who I am and why I need to do the things I do.''
Tom's comments come after he hinted at a potential Blink reunion in December 2017 when he shared a photograph on social media of a meeting he had with Travis.
Captioning the picture, which featured a lot of camera equipment, on Instagram, he wrote: ''So Travis calls me and asks me to do an interview...next thing I know all these cameras have invaded my office.
''I have a feeling he just wanted some super hi-res footage of my body.
''And yes Blinkies, we also talked a bit about other stuff. #TravisAndTomHoldingHands (sic)''
