Tom DeLonge and his wife Jennifer have split up after 18 years of marriage.

The former Blink-182 star - who was a founding member of the band - filed for divorce from Jennifer, with whom he has two children Ava, 17, and Jonas, 13, earlier this month.

According to TMZ, Tom, 43, filed the papers in San Diego County Superior Court, citing ''irreconcilable differences''. He listed the date of separation as December 29, 2017.

Tom is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their children and has asked the court to work out a spousal support deal at a later date.

Meanwhile, Tom recently revealed he plans to re-join Blink-182 at some point.

The Angels and Airwaves frontman wants to reunite with his former group - who he co-founded in 1992 - ''in the future'', but he has ''way too much going on'' with his current band at the moment to think about a potential return.

He said: ''I get it - trust me, I love Blink and it's given me everything in my life.

''And, you know, I plan on doing it in the future. But right now there's just no way - I have way too much going on because Angels and Airwaves is a part of To The Stars, and that's why it works.''

Tom left the band - who are made up of original members Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker, as well as Matt Skiba - in 2015, and he admitted he had to deal ''with a lot of losing my identity and people being angry with me'' following his departure.

He added: ''I had to rebuild who I am and what I want to do with my life, and the world didn't support it, really.

''I understand why, but then over time, they started to understand who I am and why I need to do the things I do.''