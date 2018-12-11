Former Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge has announced plans for his own science fiction show loosely based around the time he founded the punk rock group.
The 'Aliens Exist' guitarist - and UFO researcher - has announced plans to adapt his own graphic novel 'Strange Times' for US network TBS, and it's set to follow ''five dirty teenage skateboarders who solve paranormal mysteries while being chased by Deep State government agents''.
DeLonge said: ''My love for all things paranormal and skateboarding are sometimes only superseded by my love for offensive humor. This series combines them all into one.''
The 42-year-old rocker revealed the show will follow ''tribe of degenerate skateboarders'' based on a group of friends he knew as a youngster around the time he formed the 'All The Small Things' group in 1993 with Mark Hoppus and drummer Scott Raynor, who was later replaced by Travis Barker.
He added to Variety: ''The gang of characters in the story is based on the tribe of degenerate skateboarders that I grew up with -- right around the same time I started my band Blink-182.
''The story is also set in that same town. Charlie, the main character, is a bit of myself. A boy searching for answers, trying to find a way out of suburbia, but laughing with his ridiculous, irreverent friends along the way.''
The star - who was announced as UFO researcher of the year in 2017 - left Blink-182 in 2015 and was replaced by Alkaline Trio rocker Matt Skiba.
Last month, he appeared to be on good terms with former bandmate Mark as they joked on Twitter about whether the accurate pronunciation of their band name is 'one hundred and eighty two', or 'one eight two'.
Tom quipped: ''It's actually-- Blink eighteen-two. People have all gotten this wrong for years. Sometimes this can happen with very complex, thoughtful and elevated art.''
