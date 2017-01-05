Tom Daley and his fiancé Dustin Lance Black will definitely marry in 2017.

The British diver - who took part in the Rio Olympic Games last year in Brazil winning a bronze medal - has revealed plans for their nuptials are well underway and they will be tying the knot in front of their friends and family at some point in the next 12 months.

During an appearance on daytime TV show 'This Morning' to promote his new cookbook 'Tom's Daily Plan' host Phillip Schofield asked if Tom was going to wed American filmmaker Lance.

The 22-year-old sportsman then said: ''Yes! So I am in the middle of planning all that with Lance, but it's all been fun. It's a fun time and exciting time. So yeah, I am really looking forward to this year.''

Having already competed at two Olympic Games, Tom insisted he has no intention of walking away from diving, despite his successful media career.

The Plymouth-born hunk insisted the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, are firmly in his sights.

He said: ''My mind is set on Tokyo. I've got another four years of training, six hours a day, six days a week for that one moment ... and there's the World Championships this year in Budapest, so a busy year of competition and training ... I'm looking forward to 2017.''

Tom and Lance, 42, first got together in early 2013 - just a few months before Tom announced his sexuality via a YouTube video - and got engaged in October 2015. They currently live together in London.

The couple were previously having trouble deciding on where to get married as Tom wanted to say his vows in the US, whilst the 'Milk' screenwriter' favoured the UK.