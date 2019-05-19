Olympic diver Tom Daley has revealed he manages to stay grounded thanks to his 10-month-old son Robbie's ''stinky nappies''.
The Olympic diver - who has 10-month-old baby Robbie with husband Dustin Lance Black - admitted his perspective has ''completely changed'' since he became a dad and he no longer has the same worries he used to.
He told Psychologies: ''Being a parent has changed my perspective on life, I don't worry about all the things that used to stress me out.
''Whether I've had a good day or a bad day, I'm immediately grounded when I come home to change a stinky nappy.''
The 24-year-old sportsman also revealed he loves cooking breakfast for his son now that he's started ''eating solid food''.
He said: ''I went to a cookery school at 16. Then when I moved out, I had to make sure I got the right balance of food.
''Eggs are a crucial part of my diet, I love making a baked egg dish, like huevos rancheros, for breakfast and now that my son, Robbie, is eating solid food, I make him dippy eggs with soldiers.''
In 2013, Tom revealed in a YouTube video that he was in a relationship with a man and he's now admitted it was one of the ''scariest'' things he's ever done but he's thankful to be a role model for others.
He added: ''Coming out was one of the scariest things I've ever done.
''When I was younger, I didn't know of any openly gay sportspeople but now there are a lot more of us and young kids can see us being honest about our lives and think, 'Being different doesn't mean I don't belong, it means I'm able to be myself and I can still do just as well as everyone else.' ''
