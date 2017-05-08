Tom Daley has shared the first photograph from his wedding to Dustin Lance Black.

The 22-year-old diver took to his Instagram account on Monday (08.05.17) to give fans an insight into the day he got to marry the ''love of his life'' in front of 120 of their closest friends and family at Bovey Castle, near Plymouth, on Saturday (06.05.17).

Alongside a photograph, taken by professional photographer Andy Mac, of the pair of them walking down the aisle hand in hand after they exchanged vows, Tom wrote: ''On 6th May 2017, I married the love of my life, @dlanceblack We shared the day with 120 of our closest friends and family, from Texarkana to Plymouth! Thank you to everyone who made this weekend the most special weekend of our lives! (sic)''

The couple hired out the whole of the 58-room hotel for the weekend as the 42-year-old screenwriter's family travelled over from California to see him tie the knot.

And Tom and Dustin weren't shy about providing entertainment for their guests as they reenacted a scene from 'Romeo and Juliet' from the balcony ahead of the ceremony.

The civil partnership ceremony took place in the Cathedral Room at the venue, with the nuptials accompanied by a string quartet.

Following a three-course meal and a ''massive cake'' made by Tom personally, the group partied into the early hours of the morning in the luxurious Dartmoor Suite ballroom, The Sun newspaper reports.

The couple got engaged 19 months ago but they secretly split for seven months after the Olympian admitted to being unfaithful.

Following the affair, Tom had admitted he found it hard to cope with being in a long-distance relationship.

He said: ''Me and Lance after working through that distance through the amount of time we've been together, sometimes it takes something like a little bit of time apart to realise how fond you are of each other.

''That's why we've been enjoying planning our wedding so much in the last few weeks. We don't have secrets in our relationship. We're honest and open about everything. When we were back together I told him everything.''