Tom Daley is enjoying a belated honeymoon in Barcelona, Spain with husband Dustin Lance Black.

The 22-year-old diving champion tied the knot with the 43-year-old screenwriter three months ago at Bovey Castle, near Tom's native Plymouth in Devon, South West England, and the loved-up couple have finally had the chance to get away and celebrate their marriage on their own in the Spanish sun.

Sharing a cute picture of the pair standing in front of the famous landmark Gaudi's Sagrada Família on Monday (07.08.17), Tom simply captioned the post on Instagram: ''Sagrada Família (sic)''.

Dustin also shared a picture of them underneath a bricked doorway in the city, he captioned his post on the photo-sharing site: ''Thank you for a lovely start #Barcelona. #Honeymoon (sic)''

The couple's lavish ceremony in May saw them hire out the whole of the 58-room hotel for the weekend as Dustin's family travelled over from California to see him get hitched.

And they weren't shy about providing entertainment for their guests as they reenacted a scene from 'Romeo and Juliet' from the balcony ahead of the ceremony.

The civil partnership took place in the Cathedral Room at the venue, with the nuptials accompanied by a string quartet.

Following a three-course meal and a ''massive cake'' made by Tom personally, the group partied into the early hours of the morning in the luxurious Dartmoor Suite ballroom.

Dustin recently joked that the one thing that has changed since the pair got married is that the hunky diver's bum ''feels different''.

Meanwhile, the director quipped a few days after the wedding that things have improved in ''the best of ways'' between the pair since their big day, after a friend caught Lance giving Tom's behind a cheeky squeeze.

Posting a picture of Dustin with his hand on Tom's bottom on Instagram, Dustin wrote: ''Folks keep asking if things feel any different now that we're married. They do. And in the best of ways. Seems @littlemissbugg caught me checking one of those things. (sic)''