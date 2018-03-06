Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black are expecting a baby boy.

The 23-year-old British diver has revealed that him and his spouse are set to welcome a little son into the world via a surrogate later this year after they announced they were set to become parents for the first time on Valentine's Day last month.

Speaking on Fearne Cotton's 'Happy Place' podcast on Monday (05.03.18), Tom said: ''We're going to have a little boy!''

And, although they're over the moon that they're soon to become parents, Tom has admitted they have been bombarded with hurtful comments since the news of their pregnancy was announced because they're a gay couple using a surrogate.

Commenting on how Kim Kardashian West was praised when she opted for a surrogate with her third child, two-month-old Chicago, Tom said: ''With Kim (Kardashian West), people felt sorry she's not able to have to have a child because of health reasons - 'How lovely it is that a surrogate has been willing to do that! But for every other gay couple that is not able to have a child, but desperately would love to bring up a child like any heterosexual couple, we have been treated quite differently.''

Dustin, 43, was the first to share his baby news with his fans as he uploaded a photograph of him and Tom nestled up to one another while holding a scan picture.

He captioned it: ''A very happy #ValentinesDay from ours to yours. (sic)''

Their happy news comes just months after Tom said he and Dustin were keen to start a family together - but he couldn't pinpoint at the time when they would start trying.

He said: ''Lance and I definitely want a family in the future - who knows when? We're both lucky to have supportive families and we want to share that with our children.''

The couple - who now live together in London - got married in May last year at Bovey Castle in Devon and they previously admitted it was love at first sight when they were introduced to one another back in 2013.