Tom Daley says fatherhood changed his ''perspective on everything''.

The 24-year-old Olympian and his husband Dustin Lance Black welcomed their son Robbie into the world in June, and Tom has said the experience has changed his entire life, as he no longer puts all his energy into diving.

He said: ''It's incredible, it changes your perspective on everything and it's nice that diving isn't my whole world anymore.

And Tom admits his seven-month-old tot is ''cheeky'', but ''adorable'', and growing ''so quickly''.

He added: ''He is like a cheeky little monkey to be honest, but he's the most adorable, sweetest and caring little kid who's growing up so quickly.''

The sports star and the 44-year-old director have refrained from showing Robbie's face on social media, and Tom says he's concerned about heading to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, as there won't be anything to stop people snapping pictures.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: ''When he was born there were so many of our family members that hadn't met him in person so we wanted to keep it for them and for us.

''It's nice not to have him blasted all over social media, although I know in the future that might change going into Tokyo 2020 as he'll be coming to watch and there's not going to be anything stopping people taking photos.

''Right now we just want to keep him to ourselves as he's our son and we want to do everything we can to protect him.''

Meanwhile, Dustin recently revealed he and Tom want to have more children, and even talked about having enough kids to create a ''football team''.

He said: ''We looked at many different options at the beginning.

''But I think it became clear we wanted a biological connection to our first born.

''Who knows where we are going to go from here! We might end up with ten, eleven. It takes 11 to make up a full football team right?

''Tom has lost his father, I had lost my mom and brother and you start to yearn for that connection that goes from your past to your future, and surrogacy was one of the ways we could do it.

''We decided to go to America after we did our research.''