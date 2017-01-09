Tom Daley cooks all the time for his fiancé Dustin Lance Black - because the filmmaker's meals are too unhealthy.

The 22-year-old British Olympic diver - who began dating the 42-year-old filmmaker in early 2013 before they got engaged in October 2015 - has just released his own cookbook 'Tom's Daily Plan' and has revealed he has taken control of the kitchen at their London home in a bid to keep them both in good shape.

Although Oscar winner Lance can make many delicious dishes like fried chicken and various barbecue delights, Tom can't eat the calorific treats too often because they are so fattening.

When asked who the better cook is out of them both, the Plymouth-born hunk told BUILD Series: ''Me, definitely. We're both good at different things. He's very good at Southern American comfort food, so the fried chicken. He's really good on the barbecue. But he doesn't necessarily know how to cook the healthiest of meals.

''So I tend to do all the cooking. I'm in charge of breakfast and dinner. He sorts out his own lunch because I'm at the pool all day.''

And the Rio Games bronze medallist is watching his diet more than ever, as he prepares for competition this year and the couple's upcoming 2017 wedding.

But Tom is adamant he will never follow a fad diet again because it is damaging to his body as a top level athlete.

Recalling one low-carb eating plan he tried, he said: ''The first thing I did was cut out carbohydrates. As an athlete that's just about the worst thing you can do. I learnt the hard way. And that's why I worry about lots of the fad diets you see online. If you start cutting food groups, all you do is crave that.''