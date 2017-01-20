Tom Daley had cybersex with a fan.

The 22-year-old Olympic diver admitted to his fiance Dustin Lance Black, 42, that he had sent a six-minute explicit video and a number of intimate pictures of himself to a 23-year-old male fan just weeks after they got engaged.

However, Tom has insisted that he and Dustin were on a break at the time and the revelation will not derail their wedding plans.

He told The Sun: ''It was the distance. It's not like I ever actually met up with anyone.

''I'm 22 years old, and if you talk to someone through social media it is what it is. It was nothing more than that. That's the funny thing about it. We never physically met, never.

''This will absolutely never happen again now that we're getting married. The date is set, and we're raring and ready to go for that wedding now.''

Lance added that he was away filming his ABC mini-series 'When We Rise' for almost seven months in 2016 and the pair decided to take a break.

He said: ''I was gone for some time in 2016 - it was after we were engaged.

''I didn't really want to know and I was very busy so I didn't really want to pursue anyone - and we never felt out of love with each other.''

Tom and Lance, 42, first got together in early 2013 - just a few months before Tom announced his sexuality via a YouTube video - and got engaged in October 2015.

Tom recently revealed plans for their nuptials are well underway and they will be tying the knot in front of their friends and family at some point in the next 12 months.

He said: ''So I am in the middle of planning all that with Lance, but it's all been fun. It's a fun time and exciting time. So yeah, I am really looking forward to this year.''

The couple were previously having trouble deciding on where to get married as Tom wanted to say his vows in the US, whilst the 'Milk' screenwriter' wanted to tie the knot in the UK.