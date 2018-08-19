Tom Daley has blasted people who ask why he and his husband did not adopt.

The 24-year-old diver and his spouse Dustin Lance Black, 44, welcomed son Robert into the world via a surrogate in June and Tom is sick of people asking why they chose to have a biological child.

Speaking to The Telegraph, he said: ''Lots of people say, 'why don't you adopt?'. You wouldn't say that to a straight couple. You wouldn't say: 'Why do you deserve to have a biological kid?'''

Tom and Dustin don't know which of them is the biological father of their son as they both donated sperm once they found an egg donor.

Tom said: ''One thing we're very strongly leaning towards is that we don't want to know. He's ours.''

And they have remained in close contact with their surrogate after getting to know her during her pregnancy.

He said: ''She becomes such a massive part of your life for those nine months. Some don't want long-term relationships [with the parents]. We talk to ours all the time.''

Tom recently admitted he finds it frustrating when people are critical of same-sex parents because they have to ''really want'' a child as it's such a lengthy process, whereas some heterosexual couples have to deal with unplanned pregnancies.

Before Robert was born, he explained: ''We know we are going to love that child more than anything else in the entire world. As a same-sex couple, we have to really want a child to make that child happen. There's no glass of wine and a pizza, and then the next day, oh my goodness, I'm pregnant. You have to really want it.''

And the couple weren't impressed by the differing attitudes that greeted them and Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, who used a gestational carrier for their baby daughter Chicago, because of problems the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star had experienced while expecting their older children, North, five, and two-year-old Saint.

He said: ''I always flash back to when Kanye and Kim announced they were having a baby through surrogacy.

''Apparently Kim had some kind of health issue, the first [baby] was all right, and the second, but the third would be a problem. And it was all, 'Oh my God, isn't she so lovely having a baby.' As soon as it was two men, the narrative quickly shifted.''