Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black want to adopt a baby.

The couple - whose son Robbie was born in June 2018 via an American surrogate - have always been open about wanting a large family and ensuring their boy has siblings.

Screenwriter Dustin, 44, has now admitted that he and British Olympic diver Tom, 24, ''would consider adopting'' in the future in order to expand their brood.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper at the British Podcast Awards, he said: ''I would consider adopting.''

Dustin went home from the ceremony in London with the Best Family Podcast prize for his 'Surrogacy: A Family Frontier' series.

And the filmmaker hinted that the trophy would be joining his Oscar statuette in the guest toilet at his and Tom's home.

Dustin - who won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for 'Milk' at the 2009 Academy Awards - said: ''That's [the Oscar] is in the guest toilet. The guests can practice their speeches.''

Dustin previously admitted he and Tom want to have a large family because they have both lost loved ones quite early in their adult lives.

Speaking last year, he said: ''We looked at many different options at the beginning. But I think it became clear we wanted a biological connection to our first born.

''Who knows where we are going to go from here! We might end up with ten, eleven. It takes 11 to make up a full football team right? Tom has lost his father, I had lost my mom and brother and you start to yearn for that connection that goes from your past to your future, and surrogacy was one of the ways we could do it. We decided to go to America after we did our research.''