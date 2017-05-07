Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black have tied the knot.

The Olympic diver and the 42-year-old screenwriter said 'I do' in front of 50 relatives and close pals at Bovey Castle, a five-star golf resort just 30 miles from Tom's hometown of Plymouth, Devon.

The couple hired out the whole of the 58-room hotel for the weekend as Dustin's family travelled over from California to see him tie the knot.

And Tom and Dustin weren't shy about providing entertainment for their guests after the duo reenacted a scene from 'Romeo and Juliet' from the balcony ahead of the ceremony.

The civil partnership ceremony took place in the Cathedral Room at the venue, with the nuptials accompanied by a string quartet.

Following a three-course meal and a ''massive cake'' ordered by Tom personally, the group partied into the early hours of the morning in the luxurious Dartmoor Suite ballroom, The Sun newspaper reports.

Meanwhile, a source previously revealed the duo were set to tie the knot after getting engaged 19 months ago.

A source said: ''Tom and Lance are determined to go ahead with the wedding. It'll be a lovely occasion and they are very excited, but some friends think they might be better taking things slowly after everything they've been through.

''It's been a tough six months for them. They had a bit of a break and have just started to rebuild their relationship. Marriage might put extra pressure on them.''

Tom and his screenwriting beau secretly split for seven months after the Olympian admitted to being unfaithful.

Following the affair, Tom had admitted he found it hard to cope with being in a long-distance relationship.

He said: ''Me and Lance after working through that distance through the amount of time we've been together, sometimes it takes something like a little bit of time apart to realise how fond you are of each other.

''That's why we've been enjoying planning our wedding so much in the last few weeks. We don't have secrets in our relationship. We're honest and open about everything. When we were back together I told him everything.''