Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black ''started talking about kids'' on their second date.

The couple married in 2017 and welcomed their son Robert Ray 10 months ago, but 44-year-old filmmaker Dustin has said they'd been planning to have children together ever since their second date back in 2013, after having felt love at first sight when they met.

Speaking about their first date, Dustin said: ''We just started to talk about where we were in our lives. We discussed the losses we'd had - I'd lost my brother Marcus, he'd lost his father, both of them were way too young, both of them to cancer. And we'd also achieved, in that same time, some of our dreams. We were able to talk about the shadow of that - the expectations - and you can't talk with many people about that. To be able to meet somebody who you're attracted to and you can talk to about these things ... that's when I knew. I remember thinking, I'm in so much trouble.''

And then he added of their second: ''We started talking about kids and naming them. I know that must sound wild to some people, but that initial connection in LA was so strong. When you know, you know.''

Dustin and Olympic diver Tom, 25, welcomed their son via surrogate mother, and the 'Milk' filmmaker admits the couple would like to have more, though not before Tom takes part in the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

He said: ''I grew up Mormon, I'm thinking of 10 or 12 more. We'll see when that happens, but I can't imagine us having another one before the [Tokyo] Olympics. I don't think Tom would be down with that.''

Despite their hectic careers, the pair don't rely on a nanny and instead they always make sure someone is at home to look after their tot, with Dustin making the most of the time Robert is asleep.

Speaking to The Sunday Times magazine, he said: ''Robbie is with me in the mornings from the time Tom goes to practice until he gets home and we just play. When Robbie takes a nap, that time has become so productive in the way it never was before. I'm able to get done in one hour the writing that took me a full day to do. When Tom gets home, I get the opportunity to run to the gym or make calls. It works out well because by then LA is just waking up.''