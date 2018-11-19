Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black want 11 children.

The 24-year-old Olympic diver and his husband Dustin, an Oscar-winning screenwriter, welcomed their first child - a son named Robert Ray - via surrogate mother four months ago, and now they've gotten a taste of parenthood, they want to keep having children until they can make up their ''own football team''.

Dustin said: ''I would like enough [children] to create our own football team, 11 a side.''

And the couple are taking fatherhood in their stride, as they received heaps of advice from Sir Elton John and David Furnish - who have sons Zachary, seven, and Elijah, five, together - before Robert was born.

Dustin added: ''We reached out to them early on. We had a lot of questions about how to do this in the UK. I was texting with David. When we were looking for a paediatrician they helped point us in the right direction. They had some good advice. We adore them.''

But the best advice they can get comes from the tot himself.

Speaking to The Sunday Times newspaper, the 44-year-old screenwriter said: ''We have learnt that the best advice comes from the little one - he knows what he wants. We are raising our son ourselves. I love raising our child.''

The decision to have another 10 children comes after Tom revealed in September this year that the couple were planning to expand their brood.

He said: ''We've always said that we've wanted a big family so you know eventually I think - who knows.''

Tom has previously spoken about how becoming a father changed his life, and he admits he felt a wave of love like he never experienced before when the tot arrived.

He said: ''I know everybody says, like, having a kid is their greatest achievement and I don't think anyone can understand what it feels like to hold your child for the very first time until you actually do it and it was amazing. Your perspective changes massively.''