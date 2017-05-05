Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black are reportedly set to marry this weekend.

The Olympic diver and the 42-year-old screenwriter are poised to tie the knot in front of family 19 months after getting engaged - even though some friends fear they are rushing into things.

A source said: ''Tom and Lance are determined to go ahead with the wedding.

''It'll be a lovely occasion and they are very excited, but some friends think they might be better taking things slowly after everything they've been through.''

Tom, 22, and Dustin - who is called Lance by his pals - secretly split for seven months after the Olympian admitted to being unfaithful.

The duo subsequently reunited and have already decided to get married.

The source told The Sun newspaper: ''It's been a tough six months for them. They had a bit of a break and have just started to rebuild their relationship. Marriage might put extra pressure on them.''

Following his affair, Tom admitted he found it hard to cope with being in a long-distance relationship with the Oscar-winning filmmaker.

He said: ''Me and Lance after working through that distance through the amount of time we've been together, sometimes it takes something like a little bit of time apart to realise how fond you are of each other.

''That's why we've been enjoying planning our wedding so much in the last few weeks.

''We don't have secrets in our relationship. We're honest and open about everything. When we were back together I told him everything.''

Tom said that he and Lance came to realise they were ''soulmates'' during their split.

He shared: ''Lance and I had a period of time apart, and then coming back together and realising we're meant for each other.

''We're soulmates - and the only way that we were going to get back to that point was to be honest, open and share everything that happened in our time away from each other.

''I don't think I've done anything more or less than any other 22-year-old has done. Lance and I have such a strong connection that again our honesty and openness is so important.''