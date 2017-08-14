Tom Daley fell in love with Dustin Lance Black just minutes after meeting him.

The 23-year-old Olympic diver admitted it was love at first sight when he was introduced to screenwriter Dustin, 43, in 2013 and Dustin says he felt the same way.

Speaking in their wedding video, which they have just released on YouTube, Tom said: ''Within the first few minutes of conversation with Lance, things suddenly and massively changed for me. I fell in love. Every single part of him, the way he thinks, the way he acts and everything that he does just makes me fall in love with him every single day more and more.''

Dustin added: ''When Tom and I met four years ago, I knew instantly that I was in trouble.

''I knew I'd met my match. I'd met someone who could inspire me, someone who I could admire but also somebody who would naturally be my best friend.

''It didn't hurt that he was incredibly cute and charismatic and didn't let me get away with a thing.

''It just seems that he and I have been able to overcome every single challenge of distance and time apart and it just brings us closer and closer together.''

And Tom also praised his husband, who he married at Bovey Castle, near Plymouth, earlier this year as ''sensitive, courageous, committed and dedicated''.

He said: ''Lance is one of the most complicated creatures on the planet but that is why I love him.

''He's sensitive, courageous, committed, dedicated, hardworking and above all he makes me feel safe. When I'm with him I feel like I can take on the world.''

Tom and Lance - who are currently enjoying a belated honeymoon in Spain - have vowed that any money made from their video will be donated to the LGBT+ Switchboard and It Gets Better.

Tom shared the video on his Twitter page and wrote: ''Our honeymoon feels like the perfect time to finally share our magical day. We know our wedding was only possible thanks to the brave work of countless people for generations before us, so in that tradition, we will donate any revenue from this video to the LGBT+ Switchboard and It Gets Better in hopes of making things even better for future generations.''