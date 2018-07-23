Tom Cruise says getting a broken ankle on the set of 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' hasn't put him off doing his own stunts in the future.
Tom Cruise's injury hasn't put him off doing his own stunts.
The 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' star broke his ankle on the set of the action movie but it hasn't made him reconsider doing his own stunts.
He said: ''When you're doing these things, stuff like that happens.''
Whilst director Christopher McQuarrie added: ''It would cease to be 'Mission: Impossible' if he didn't do his own stunts. Then, anybody could do it.''
And Tom was committed to finishing the shot, even after injuring himself.
Speaking to USA Today, Cruise shared: ''It was a hard hit, and I was trying to mitigate the hit. I thought, 'Well, I'm just going to touch my foot,' and I just kept it there for, really, a split-second too long, to try to soften the impact of the side of the wall. I was like, 'It's broken, I know it's broken, just keep going and run past the camera so that we have the shot.' That was the first thing I thought: Just get through the shot.''
Meanwhile, actor Henry Cavill previously revealed he was ''impressed'' by Tom's daredevil attitude while filming 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'.
He explained: ''All the usual stuff you hear about Tom, charming, professional, always on time, kind. That's all by-the-by. When I met him, I was like, 'Okay, good, this is all true'. What got me was that I'm not easily impressed by people, I'm just not. But Tom impressed me. He's stunt flying a helicopter in the mountains, all while acting to cameras and all for the audiences' sake. I was watching him doing this, and I thought, 'You know what, you just made my impressive list, you're a badass.'''
Seven songs to take you to victory, or seven songs to dry your eyes to.
Idris Elba has unveiled his new indie imprint 7Wallace Music.
It's that time of year again. 'Today we celebrate our Independence Day!'
We could watch this guy all day.
An enjoyably freewheeling tone and Tom Cruise's star wattage combine to make this an entertaining...
To launch their new Dark Universe franchise, Universal has taken an approach that mixes murky...
During a deadly military operation in Egypt, an explosion uncovers an overwhelming secret buried in...