Tom Cruise's injury hasn't put him off doing his own stunts.

The 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' star broke his ankle on the set of the action movie but it hasn't made him reconsider doing his own stunts.

He said: ''When you're doing these things, stuff like that happens.''

Whilst director Christopher McQuarrie added: ''It would cease to be 'Mission: Impossible' if he didn't do his own stunts. Then, anybody could do it.''

And Tom was committed to finishing the shot, even after injuring himself.

Speaking to USA Today, Cruise shared: ''It was a hard hit, and I was trying to mitigate the hit. I thought, 'Well, I'm just going to touch my foot,' and I just kept it there for, really, a split-second too long, to try to soften the impact of the side of the wall. I was like, 'It's broken, I know it's broken, just keep going and run past the camera so that we have the shot.' That was the first thing I thought: Just get through the shot.''

Meanwhile, actor Henry Cavill previously revealed he was ''impressed'' by Tom's daredevil attitude while filming 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'.

He explained: ''All the usual stuff you hear about Tom, charming, professional, always on time, kind. That's all by-the-by. When I met him, I was like, 'Okay, good, this is all true'. What got me was that I'm not easily impressed by people, I'm just not. But Tom impressed me. He's stunt flying a helicopter in the mountains, all while acting to cameras and all for the audiences' sake. I was watching him doing this, and I thought, 'You know what, you just made my impressive list, you're a badass.'''