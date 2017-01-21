Tom Cruise, Joel McHale, Ryan Reynolds, Bradley Cooper, Armie Hammer, and Jake Gyllenhaal are on the shortlist to star as Hal Jordan in 'Green Lantern Corps'.
While Ryan played the part of Hal Jordan in the 2011 movie 'Green Lantern', DC Entertainment is considering whether or not he should reprise the role and the other actors are among those being considered to take over.
The Wrap reports that casting for the 2020 movie is still in the early stages and no discussions have been held with any of the actors yet.
Last year DC Entertainment President Geoff Johns revealed that the 'Green Lantern Corps' cast will appear in the 'Justice League' films.
He said: ''We've been to the bottom of the oceans, we've been to ancient Greece mythology, we've been to the past and future Flash, into the digital world with Cyborg, we still got to go to space. So the Green Lanterns and the Green Lantern Corps will be coming to join the Justice League universe.''
The Green Lantern Corps are an alien interstellar police force that protects the universe.
According to IMDB, the storyline for the movie focus ''on the Green Lanterns of Earth-Hal Jordan, Kyle Rayner, John Stewart and Guy Gardner-and the rest of the Green Lantern Corps as they fight an interstellar war against the Sinestro Corps, an army led by the former Green Lantern Sinestro who are armed with yellow power rings and seek a universe ruled through fear.''
