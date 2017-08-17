Tom Cruise suffered a broken ankle while shooting 'Mission: Impossible 6'.

The 55-year-old actor injured himself while performing a jump between two high-rise buildings in London over the weekend and the movie studio Paramount has now revealed the severity of the incident.

In a statement, the studio explained: ''During production on the latest 'Mission: Impossible' film, Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt.

''Production will go on hiatus while Tom makes a full recovery, and the film remains on schedule to open July 27, 2018.

''Tom wants to thank you all for your concern and support and can't wait to share the film with everyone next summer.''

A video of Tom suffering the injury has been circulating on the internet and the actor was spotted limping through the streets of London following the painful-looking incident.

Earlier this week, it was reported Tom - who plays IMF agent Ethan Hunt in the money-spinning film franchise - will need ''months to recover'' from the injury.

A source said: ''The injury is worse than was at first feared. Tom did serious damage and will need months to recover.

''He is the film's biggest star and everything revolves around him. The movie's bosses had no choice other than to postpone the filming.''

Prior to shooting the movie, producer David Ellison revealed Tom has been ''training for a year'' for his part in 'Mission: Impossible 6'.

David also claimed Tom's action-packed appearance in the film would ''top'' anything he's previously done on screen.

He said: ''What Tom is doing in this movie I believe will top anything that's come before. It is absolutely unbelievable - he's been training for a year.

''It is going to be, I believe, the most impressive and unbelievable thing that Tom Cruise has done in a movie, and he has been working on it since right after 'Rogue Nation' came out. It's gonna be mind-blowing.''