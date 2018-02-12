Tom Cruise has been spotted balancing fearlessly on the top of London's Tate Modern building during filming for 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'.

The 55-year-old actor - who famously shoots all his stunts himself and broke his ankle on the set of the movie last year - was pictured standing on top of the 325 foot chimney tower of the modern art gallery on the bank of the River Thames as he looked set to leap off the building.

One bystander told The Independent newspaper: ''It was crazy - he was up there for ages.

''He was wearing a big coat, but it was so cold and windy.

''It just goes to show, I suppose, that he really does his own stunts.''

Pictures began to appear of the Hollywood action hero on social media and some social media users pointed out Tom was wearing a safety harness.

The eye witness added: ''I don't care he was wearing a harness - he's still really brave.''

Filming for the movie - the sixth instalment in the 'Mission Impossible' franchise starring Tom as spy Ethan Hunt - was delayed last year when the actor injured himself while performing a jump between two high-rise buildings in London.

But he was back on set in January and was spotted sprinting across the top of Blackfriars Station in the UK capital, chasing a helicopter.

Tom recently revealed he spent up to 10 hours a day in rehab after breaking his ankle.

He said: ''It's still broken but I'm doing well.

''It's not fully healed but we are shooting and we have a release date so I just have to keep going.

''I spent 8-10 hours a day, seven days a week in rehab because we still have some major stunts to do.''