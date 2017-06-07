Tom Cruise says his character in 'The Mummy' is ''naughty''.

The 54-year-old actor stars as Nick Morton in the action-adventure horror movie reboot of the original franchise of the same name - which last had a major instalment in 2008 with 'The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor' - and has said that whilst his character is billed as the protagonist of the feature, there are a lot of ''grey areas'' in his character which present him as an anti-hero.

He said: ''He's kind of naughty, Nick, a little bit. He's somebody who's a thief, an interesting character. We follow him as he takes us through this new world of gods and monsters in the new Dark Universe world and with this Dark Universe, you have these grey area characters. [Nick] is questionable, but he's very charming and funny.''

And despite having a whopping 46 film credits to his name, Tom insists he won't be slowing down any time soon because he ''wants to entertain'' for as long as he can.

He added to People magazine at the premiere of the movie in New York City on Tuesday (06.06.17): ''I just love these characters because I want to entertain, that's what I do. I love movies, I'm a big fan of films, and I just love using all my abilities to entertain an audience.

''And whatever kind of genre I'm in, I apply the same mentality to my dramas and comedies that I do to films on this scale. I'm always thinking of, 'I want a great story.' I just want to be entertained!''

The upcoming movie also stars Sofia Boutella as Princess Ahmanet and the titular Mummy, as well as Annabelle Wallis as Jenny Halsey, and Russell Crowe as Dr. Henry Jekyll.

'The Mummy' is set to hit cinema screens in the UK and the US on Friday (09.06.17).