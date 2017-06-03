The 'Top Gun' sequel will be called 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

Tom Cruise - who played Lt. Pete Mitchell aka Maverick in the 1986 movie and will return for the sequel - revealed the title to Access Hollywood, adding ''you don't need a number in all sequel titles''.

Tom also revealed the movie will be similar to the original, explaining: ''Aviators are back, the need for speed. We're going to have big, fast machines. It's going to be a competition film, like the first one ... but a progression for Maverick.''

The original 'Top Gun' movie was directed by the late Tony Scott - who died in 2012 - and also starred Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, and Tom Skerritt.

In the movie, Cruise plays a cocky aspiring pilot who falls in love with the beautiful instructor Charlie Blackwood, played by McGillis.

It was recently revealed that Joseph Kosinski is being tipped to direct the 'Top Gun' sequel, after having previously worked with lead actor Cruise when he directed 'Oblivion' in 2013.

According to Variety magazine, Joseph has yet to receive the official offer from Tom - who reportedly met with other directors whilst filming for 'Mission: Impossible 6' - but the filmmaker is believed to be out in front after Tom was impressed with his vision for the sequel.

Meanwhile, Justin Marks was recently linked to the film as the screenwriter behind the sequel which reportedly explores drone technology and the end of the dogfighting era that the original film brought to life.

Speculation about a follow-up to the classic movie have been circulating since 2008, when it was reported Hollywood bosses were keen to resurrect the feature.

A source said at the time: ''The idea is Maverick is at the Top Gun school as an instructor - and this time it is he who has to deal with a cocky new female pilot.''