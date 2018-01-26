Tom Cruise spent up to 10 hours a day in rehab after breaking his ankle.

The 55-year-old actor snapped a bone last August when he fell while performing a jump between two high-rise buildings in London during shooting for 'Mission: Impossible 6' and though the injury still isn't fully healed, Tom has pushed himself in recovery to ensure he's been able to resume filming on the project over the last few weeks.

He said: ''It's still broken but I'm doing well.

''It's not fully healed but we are shooting and we have a release date so I just have to keep going.

''I spent 8-10 hours a day, seven days a week in rehab because we still have some major stunts to do.''

While filming the stunt with co-star Henry Cavill, Tom knew ''instantly'' he'd broken his ankle but forced himself to keep filming until the end of the take.

Speaking to UK TV talk show host Graham Norton, he said: ''I was chasing Henry and was meant to hit the side of the wall and pull myself over but the mistake was my foot hitting the wall. I knew instantly my ankle was broken and I really didn't want to do it again so just got up and carried on with the take.

''I said, 'It's broken. That's a wrap. Take me to hospital' and then everyone got on the phone and made their vacation arrangements.''

The injury hasn't put Tom off doing his own stunts and there's one action sequence he's particularly excited about.

He said: ''There is one big set piece, which has been two years in the planning. We do an aerial helicopter sequence, which in terms of action is the largest we have ever done. We were flying very low near rock faces and I was literally on Henry's tail. It was incredibly exhilarating and dangerous.''

Tom, Henry and their co-stars Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson appear on 'The Graham Norton' show on BBC One on Friday (26.01.18) evening, while Paloma Faith is the evening's musical guest.