Tom Cruise will reportedly ''needs months to recover'' after injuring himself on the set of 'Mission: Impossible 6'.

The 55-year-old actor was filming the latest movie in the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise - in which he plays IMF agent Ethan Hunt - over the weekend when he was injured during a stunt which involved jumping from rigging onto a nearby building rooftop.

Now, it has been reported that the star has suffered two broken bones in his ankle, and his expected recovery time has left the production of the movie halted for four months.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''The injury is worse than was at first feared. Tom did serious damage and will need months to recover.

''He is the film's biggest star and everything revolves around him. The movie's bosses had no choice other than to postpone the filming.''

At the time of writing, it has not been confirmed as to whether or not the scheduled July 2018 release date for the movie will need to be altered in order to meet with the delay in filming caused by the incident.

News of Tom's on-set mishap was first reported by TMZ, who obtained video footage showing the 'Top Gun' star attempting to jump from a rigging to a building but he appeared to miss his mark and hit the side of the structure.

Tom, who was attached to safety wires, was able to climb up onto the roof of the building but he was limping and the actor called to the production crew for assistance.

He then made his way back to the scaffolding he originally jumped from and could be seem walking away with the crew.

Meanwhile, producer David Ellison previously revealed that Tom has been ''training for a year'' for his role in 'Mission: Impossible 6'.

He said: ''What Tom is doing in this movie I believe will top anything that's come before. It is absolutely unbelievable - he's been training for a year.

''It is going to be, I believe, the most impressive and unbelievable thing that Tom Cruise has done in a movie, and he has been working on it since right after 'Rogue Nation' came out. It's gonna be mind-blowing.''