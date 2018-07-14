Tom Cruise says 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' is a ''love letter'' to the fans of the spy films.
The 55-year-old actor - who plays Ethan Hunt in the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise has revealed the most recent installment of the spy film was made for the movie's supporters.
He said: ''We truly hope you know this is our love letter to you.''
Meanwhile, Tom recently admitted that he went back to work on 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' with a broken ankle.
The Hollywood actor - who was left seriously injured on the set of the action sequel whilst performing a jump between two high-rise buildings in London which resulted in him snapping his ankle - said: ''Their concern was would I be running within that six months, or ever ... but I had great rehab and was back sprinting in about 11 weeks. It was still broken, but I was able to get all the rest of the scenes done ... I say [to myself], 'Get your ass out and don't break your ankle again you idiot, keep running! Get on there; we've got a movie to release!'''
Tom even learned how to fly a helicopter for the new film, but he insists his preparation was second-to-none.
He added: ''I do think that [I could lose my life], yes. But I train really hard so that won't happen. But I make movies for audiences, and I learnt how to fly a helicopter for the movie, I train for about a year and a half beforehand. But I've been doing stuff like this since I was a little kid, climbing tall trees and breaking bones!''
