Tom Cruise made Jake Johnson do his own stunts in 'The Mummy' reboot.

The 54-year-old actor's co-star - who rose to fame starring in comedy series 'New Girl' - says it was a delight to star with Cruise in the Warner Bros. Monster Universe movie set in Egypt because the Hollywood legend insisted they get stuck in and carry out all of their own action scenes rather than sit on the sidelines and allow stunt doubles to take over.

Speaking to Total Film, Johnson, 38, said: ''When you're on his (Tom's) team, it's an intense ride.

''But you've got to play by the rules. The rules are 'we're doing stunts together and we're working out and we're pushing'.

''I'm used to a generation of more, y'know, apathetic actors, where it's almost as if we stumble into their movies.

''So it was really nice to have that old-school 'we are making a movie and we are trying our hardest' attitude.

''There's no eye-rolling.''

Johnson also admits he was warned about taking on a Cruise movie by his agents but said he wanted to do it because he wanted to ''experience'' it.

He said: ''I wanted to do it because I wanted to experience it.

''What I didn't understand was that he's really funny, and he's a really nice, warm human being.''

'The Mummy' will be released in June.

'Peaky Blinders' actress Annabelle Wallis, who stars as the love-interest in the movie, also had to do her own stunts including being underwater.

The 32-year-old actress added: ''It's the underwater stuff. When you're dealing with an elemental wall like: 'I cannot breathe underwater'.

''When you're being drowned by five stunt guys your body believes it's actually happening.

''So the cortisol that you produce in your body, the adrenaline is so insane. You're wired for hours after it.

''Cruise added running scenes, which I was very happy about.''