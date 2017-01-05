Tom Cruise is the ''best person to work with'', according to Jonathan Lipnicki.

The 54-year-old actor - who was cast in the lead role as Gerald 'Jerry' Maguire alongside Lipnicki in 'Jerry Maguire' - has been credited as the ''ultimate professional'' by his co-star, who played Renée Zellweger's on-screen son Raymond Boyd in the 1996 movie.

Speaking about the dark-haired hunk on the American show 'Access Hollywood' on Wednesday (04.01.17), Lipnicki said: ''Tom is so amazing that I'm really not surprised.

''I mean he is the best person to work with. And the fact that I got to work with him on my first movie really set a great tone for someone to look up to. He's the ultimate professional.''

And the 26-year-old actor has revealed he has become a devoted fan of Cruise since the pair worked together, which has seen him watch ''every'' single film Cruise has starred in.

He continued: ''To this day, I see every Tom Cruise movie that comes out.''

And Lipnicki has revealed the pair still keep in touch and the 'Top Gun' star - who has won three Golden Globes - is always on hand to give Lipnicki advice.

He said: ''He gave me actually advice pretty recently like four years ago.

''I went over to his house because I actually -- I cold-called his office at United Artists and asked for advice and, you know, he got back to me and I went over.

''It was incredible to sit down with one of your favourite actors and have an hour-long conversation about acting.''

And Lipnicki has revealed Cruise claims the reason behind his successful career at the helm of the film industry, which has spanned almost four decades, is being on time.

Lipnicki said: ''A big part of his success he attributes to being on time and being polite to people and knowing people's names.''