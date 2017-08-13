Tom Cruise was injured during a stunt for 'Mission: Impossible 6'.

The 55-year-old actor was filming the latest movie in the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise - in which he plays IMF agent Ethan Hunt - over the weekend when he was hurt on set.

In video obtained by TMZ, Tom can be seen attempting to jump from a rigging to a building but he appeared to miss his mark and hit the side of the structure.

Tom, who was attached to safety wires, was able to climb up onto the roof of the building but he was limping and the actor called to the production crew for assistance.

He then made his way back to the scaffolding he originally jumped from and could be seem walking away with the crew.

Meanwhile, producer David Ellison previously revealed that Tom has been ''training for a year'' for his role in 'Mission: Impossible 6'.

He said: ''What Tom is doing in this movie I believe will top anything that's come before. It is absolutely unbelievable - he's been training for a year.

''It is going to be, I believe, the most impressive and unbelievable thing that Tom Cruise has done in a movie, and he has been working on it since right after 'Rogue Nation' came out. It's gonna be mind-blowing.''