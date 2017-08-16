Tom Cruise has been working since the age of eight.

The Hollywood icon loves working and has admitted that his goal-driven approach to life has encouraged him to push himself as hard as possible professionally.

Tom explained: ''I was always working as a kid, I always had jobs. Even since I was eight years old, I was working.

''I just had a different viewpoint of life, I think. I had goals, in terms of what I wanted to accomplish.''

Tom, 55, has always been incredibly driven and has ultimately realised his long-held ambition of starring in the movie industry.

Asked to explain his childhood goals, Tom told The Feed: ''I wanted to make movies and do it for the rest of my life.

''As a kid I never really went to the same school for more than a year and a half. I was someone who wanted to have an adventure and do extreme things.

''I wanted to travel. I was very interested in the world and entertainment. I was very interested in skits as a kid and entertaining my family.''

This comes shortly after it was claimed Tom ''needs months to recover'' after injuring himself on the set of 'Mission: Impossible 6'.

The actor was filming the latest movie in the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise - in which he plays IMF agent Ethan Hunt - over the weekend when he was injured during a stunt which involved jumping from rigging onto a nearby building rooftop.

A source said: ''The injury is worse than was at first feared. Tom did serious damage and will need months to recover.

''He is the film's biggest star and everything revolves around him. The movie's bosses had no choice other than to postpone the filming.''