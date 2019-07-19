Tom Cruise felt a ''responsibility'' to make a 'Top Gun' sequel.

The 57-year-old actor made a surprise appearance at Comic Con on Thursday (18.07.19), where he introduced a trailer for the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick' - in whcih he reprises his role as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell - and thanked fans for being patient enough to wait over 30 years for the new film.

He said: ''34 years ago, I made a movie in San Diego and shot across the street in a restaurant.

''I was always asked 'When are you going to do another one?' Well, you've been very patient with me. I felt like it was my responsibility to really deliver for you'.''

Meanwhile, Jon Hamm - wh has a mystery role in the film - recently promised the sequel will be ''mind-blowing''.

He said: ''We're shooting the movie in 6K, so it's incredibly high-def.

''The aerial footage is mind-blowing.

''And it's mostly practical - there's not a lot of CGI [computer generated].

''Those goes are really up in planes and getting thrown around in multiple Gs.

''So it's very exciting to watch.

''They showed me 15 minutes of footage and I left the trailer with my chin on the ground.

''I was saying, 'Oh my God, this is so cool. It will be out of this world.'''

Jon says the whole cast other than Tom and Val Kilmer - who returns as Iceman - and Miles Teller, who plays Bradley Bradshaw, are having to keep their roles a secret.He said: ''I can't really tease much about my role.

''Doing this film has been a very strange experience, but it's been a wonderful experience as well.

''It will have a very similar vibe to the first one.

''For people who loved the first movie it's going to be very interesting to watch.

''It very much takes the story in a different direction.

''But I think for the new fans it's gonna be something very cool, too.''