Tom Cruise felt ''weird'' returning to 'Top Gun' after 30 years, according to co-star Jon Hamm.

Tom will reprise his role as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell in the upcoming 'Top Gun: Maverick', 34 years after the original was released, whilst Jon has joined the cast in a mysterious new role.

The 'Mad Men' star recalled his first day on set, where he received ''the full Tom Cruise experience''.

Speaking to 'Good Morning America', Jon recalled: ''My first day, I walked up to him, he gave me a big hug and said, 'Welcome, it's so great to have you!' (I got) the full Tom Cruise experience, it was great.

''I was thrilled, obviously, and I asked him, I said, 'It's gotta be crazy weird for you - you're on the same set, in virtually the same costume, just 30 years later. What's that about?'

''And he was like, 'Yeah, it's really weird!' I went, 'OK, well, there we go!' The movie's gonna be amazing.''

The 48-year-old actor has previously promised that the sequel would be ''mind-blowing''.

He said: ''We're shooting the movie in 6K, so it's incredibly high-def.

''The aerial footage is mind-blowing.

''And it's mostly practical - there's not a lot of CGI [computer generated].

''Those goes are really up in planes and getting thrown around in multiple Gs.

''So it's very exciting to watch.

''They showed me 15 minutes of footage and I left the trailer with my chin on the ground.

''I was saying, 'Oh my God, this is so cool. It will be out of this world.'''

Meanwhile, Tom previously said that he felt a ''responsibility'' to make a sequel to 'Top Gun'.

He said: ''34 years ago, I made a movie in San Diego and shot across the street in a restaurant.

''I was always asked 'When are you going to do another one?' Well, you've been very patient with me. I felt like it was my responsibility to really deliver for you'.''