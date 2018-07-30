Tom Cruise is adamant his 'Mission: Impossible' character will never die.

The 56-year-old actor has portrayed IMF agent Ethan Hunt in the last six movies of the action spy franchise and, although his stunts keep getting riskier and more challenging, he's adamant his alter ego will be sticking around for a few more films yet.

During a chat with Cinema Blend, Cruise said when asked if Ethan will ever get killed off: ''No, no. That will never happen. Never. Never.''

And, luckily for him, director Christopher McQuarrie is on the same page as him as he has admitted he'd like Ethan to have an explosive exit if he were ever written out.

He explained: ''It's interesting. I wouldn't know how to do it. I wouldn't know how to do it in a way that was satisfying. Really, what I think it all comes down to is that you can kill anybody. Any character can die, so long as they die for a reason.

''You give them a noble death, and I think that's where you feel a sense of dissatisfaction, when a character dies. Was their death noble enough?''

However, there may come a time when Cruise has to take a step back from the stunts as he broke his ankle while shooting the new film 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'.

He said previously: ''When you're doing these things, stuff like that happens.

''It was a hard hit, and I was trying to mitigate the hit. I thought, 'Well, I'm just going to touch my foot,' and I just kept it there for, really, a split-second too long, to try to soften the impact of the side of the wall.

''I was like, 'It's broken, I know it's broken, just keep going and run past the camera so that we have the shot.' That was the first thing I thought: Just get through the shot.''