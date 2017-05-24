Tom Cruise has confirmed 'Top Gun 2' is in the works, and says filming is likely to start in 2018.
The 54-year-old actor starred as Pete ''Maverick'' Mitchell in the 1986 action drama movie, and has now confirmed that more than 30 years after the original was released, a sequel is in development and will begin filming next year.
When asked by Australian television programme 'Sunrise' if rumours of a sequel were true, Tom said: ''It's true. You know what? I'm going to start filming it probably next year. You're the first people I've said this to. You asked me, and so I'm telling you it is going to happen.''
Rumours of a follow-up to the classic movie have been circulating since 2008, when it was reported Hollywood bosses were keen to resurrect the feature.
A source said at the time: ''The idea is Maverick is at the Top Gun school as an instructor - and this time it is he who has to deal with a cocky new female pilot.''
As of yet, it is unclear whether the plot pitched almost 10 years ago will still be going ahead for the confirmed sequel, or if bosses plan to take the movie down a different route.
The original 'Top Gun' movie was directed by the late Tony Scott - who died in 2012 - and also starred Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, and Tom Skerritt.
In the movie, Cruise plays a cocky aspiring pilot who falls in love with the beautiful instructor Charlie Blackwood, played by McGillis.
No other announcements for the project have been made, and it is unknown whether any of the other original cast will return for the sequel.
