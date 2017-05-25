The European premiere of 'The Mummy' has been cancelled out of respect for the victims of a terrorist attack which took place in the UK on Monday (22.05.17).

Stars of the first movie in Universal Studios' new Dark Universe horror franchise, which includes Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Jake Johnson and Sofia Boutella, had been due to walk down the red carpet in London on June 1.

But BANG Showbiz has been informed the event has now been called off following the tragic deaths of 22 people who were killed when a bomb was detonated at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena earlier this week.

A statement from Universal Pictures said: ''All of us at Universal have been devastated by the terror attack in Manchester and continue to stand with the community and country as it recovers. Out of respect to those affected by this tragedy we have decided not to move forward with the London premiere for 'The Mummy' scheduled to take place next week.''

Concertgoers were leaving the Manchester Arena after the show when a suspected nail bomb was detonated killing the 22 victims and injuring over 50 more.

Following the attack, the British government has stepped up the threat level to critical.