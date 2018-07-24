Simon Pegg feared Tom Cruise would die on the set of 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'.

The 48-year-old actor - who stars alongside Tom in the money-spinning film franchise - has revealed that he and Rebecca Ferguson feared for Tom's safety as they watched him shoot one particularly dramatic scene.

Speaking to Collider, he recalled: ''It was just an extraordinary experience from top to bottom.

''You know, from being on set the day when Tom did the sequence ... he fell from the helicopter onto the cargo bag, spoiler alert! Rebecca and I were on the ground watching it and no one told us that was what was going to happen - as far as we knew, he was climbing up the rope.

''So, Rebecca and I were watching that going, 'I don't know why he does that ... Oh, my God! it looks like we're going home early today.'''

Meanwhile, another of Tom's co-stars, Henry Cavill, recently admitted to being ''impressed'' by the Hollywood star's daredevil attitude.

The 35-year-old actor revealed just how much he relished the experience of working with Tom.

He explained: ''All the usual stuff you hear about Tom, charming, professional, always on time, kind. That's all by-the-by.

''When I met him, I was like, 'Okay, good, this is all true'. What got me was that I'm not easily impressed by people, I'm just not. But Tom impressed me.

''He's stunt flying a helicopter in the mountains, all while acting to cameras and all for the audiences' sake. I was watching him doing this, and I thought, 'You know what, you just made my impressive list, you're a badass.'''