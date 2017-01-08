Nicole Kidman wants to have another child this year.

The 49-year-old actress - who has Isabella, 25, and Connor, 21, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise and Sunday, eight, and Faith, six, with spouse Keith Urban - hopes family history is a positive sign that her ''faintest hope'' of adding to her brood will come true.

She said: ''I still have the faintest hope that something may happen to me this year. Keith and I would love to have more babies.

''My grandmother gave birth to my mother at 49! I would be beyond happy and just welcome it with open arms. Children are the joy of my life.''

It has previously been claimed that Nicole's older kids have disowned her because she doesn't share their Scientologist faith, but she insists that isn't the case, though parenting has become ''harder'' as they've got older.

She told Event magazine: ''They are still a part of my life and my heart but they are adults now and they have their own lives and I'm incredibly protective about their privacy.

''In everything that has happened in my life, being a mother has been the over-riding thing that has changed everything and made it better.

''I had many, many problems conceiving, so I - we both - wanted to adopt. It's true it gets harder and harder to get together as kids get older but your children are always your children. When you are a mother, you are a mother for life.''

After a string of fertility problems, the 'Lion' actress admits she ''never believed'' she would give birth to a child, and so having Sunday was ''against the odds''.

As a result, Nicole and Keith opted to use a surrogate for their second daughter.

She recalled: ''You go through heartbreak again and again and then you start to tell yourself it might never happen. I honestly never believed I would actually give birth to a child, then at 41 I became a mother.

''After so many years of trying, it was so against the odds.

''We went through a surrogacy with my second daughter because we wanted another child so much that it hurt. I felt my chances of conceiving again were slimmer and slimmer. And then we got Faith.''