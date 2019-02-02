Tom Cruise's two new 'Mission: Impossible' movies have received release dates.

'Rogue Nation' and 'Fallout' director Christopher McQuarrie will direct the latest two movies in the franchise, with the seventh 'MI' movie set for release on July 23, 2021. An eighth film will follow on August 5, 2022 5, 2022.

Tom recently confirmed he had inked a deal with Paramount to reprise his role as spy Ethan Hunt for two new movies by sharing a short Twitter video of the 'Mission: Impossible' logo on fire, with the caption: ''Summer 2021 and Summer 2022.''

And McQuarrie confirmed his participation in the upcoming films, which are expected to be filmed back to back.

He wrote in his own Twitter message: ''Missions: Accepted #MissionImpossible (sic)''

Christopher worked with Tom on both 'Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation' and 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' and previously revealed exciting plans for the franchise.

Asked about the possibility of taking 'Mission: Impossible' into space, Christopher responded: ''I think it's inevitable. We've pretty much gone to the edge of thereof, so yeah, it's sooner or later, Tom [Cruise] is gonna be in orbit. If there's an actor that's going to be the first actor in space practically, it's Tom, or it's somebody ... it's [James] Cameron, Chris Nolan, or Tom. Gonna be one of those three guys. That is the new space race.''

Christopher never ruled out returning to the helm of 'Mission: Impossible' but was grateful for the breather after the last movies.

He shared back in October: ''That question has been floated, and I'm ... fortunately Tom's busy on another project. And I'm kind of taking a breather, and just thinking about ... clearing my head. I've been on 'Mission' for five years. Two of them, back to back. We went right from one into the other one, so certainly they asked that question, and I said, 'Can I just breathe for a minute, and think about that?' So that's kind of where we are.''