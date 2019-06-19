Tom Cruise and Justin Bieber ''really wanna'' have a fight.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker reached out to Dana White on Twitter earlier this month to ask if he'd be willing to stage a bout between himself and the 'Mission: Impossible' actor, and though he later claimed his post was a ''joke'', the UFC boss has revealed ''real people'' have been in touch with him to explore the possibility of staging the bout.

Dana admitted he didn't initially take Justin's tweet seriously because he's so used to seeing people in the public eye challenge one another to get in the ring.

He told TMZ: ''Let me tell you something interesting, obviously this came out, lots of people talk about fighting in the UFC, NFL players or celebrities or whatever, it happens a lot. ''I saw it but didn't pay much attention to it.

I'm not gonna say any names but I got a phone call from a couple of real guys who say they really do wanna do this fight and they believe Tom Cruise would do the fight.

''I told them that if that's true -- and everybody involved really wants to do it -- we can talk.''

And Dana admitted he'll do whatever he can to get the 25-year-old singer to face off against the 56-year-old action star.

He said: ''I'd be an idiot not to make this fight...

''That would be the easiest fight to promote in the history of my career.''

After previously insisting he was making a joke about the potential fight, the 'Never Say Never' hitmaker also admitted he didn't fancy his chances if he did grapple with Tom.

He said: ''I'm pretty sure Tom would ... I'm pretty sure he'd whoop my ass in a fight. I'd have to get in good shape, I'm really skinny right now. I think he'd probably be out of my weight class. Because he's big, you know he's got that dad strength.''

In his original tweet, the 'Love Yourself' singer gave no reason for wanting to fight Tom, but said he wanted to take him on in ''the octagon'', which is the type of ring used in UFC.

He wrote: ''I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? (sic)''